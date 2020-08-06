Secretary of Army to visit Fort Hood, discuss efforts to address death of Guillen, other soldiers

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy will be holding a news conference Thursday in Fort Hood to discuss the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and other recent events that have plagued the military base.

Four soldiers from the base have been found dead in a matter of weeks.

In late June, skeletal remains were found in a field near Fort Hood. The remains were later identified as 24-year-old missing soldier Gregory Morales. Authorities said they suspect foul play.

Guillen was stationed at Fort Hood and had been missing for months when her body was found buried near the Leon River in Bell County, shortly after Morales’ death. According to a federal complaint, the 20-year-old was killed and dismembered at the base by a fellow Fort Hood soldier who later shot himself.

Weeks after Guillen’s body was found, the body of 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. He is believed to have drowned.

On Sunday, the body of a fourth soldier was found at Stillhouse Lake. Authorities said Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, was being pulled in a tube when he went underwater.

Authorities said there is no indication that any of the deaths are related.

During his time in Fort Hood, McCarthy is expected to “engage with local civilian and military leadership and to conduct sensing sessions with enlisted soldiers and junior officers.”

The event will be held at noon Thursday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.