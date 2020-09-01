Ask 2: Why are school districts enforcing students younger than 10 years old to wear a mask if the CDC doesn’t require them to?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are school districts enforcing students younger than 10 years old to wear a mask if the CDC doesn’t require them to?

Answer: According to the general CDC guidance for children and teens, children 2 years and older should wear a mask when in public settings.

Additionally, the guidance on the use of face coverings in schools only discourages the wearing of masks for children who are younger than two years old.

As a part of student health protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID, area school districts including Fort Bend, Katy, and Houston have implemented guidelines requiring all students, as developmentally appropriate, in grades kindergarten through 12 grade to wear a mask while at school as well as on buses.

The Texas Education Agency has also distributed PPE, including masks and face shields for students, to every school district.

