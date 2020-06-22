INTERACTIVE: This is how much PPE your local school district will receive from the state

Millions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be distributed to schools across Texas for the 2020-2021 academic year.

School districts are being provided disposable and reusable masks, face shields, gloves, no-contact thermometers, and hand sanitizer.

Across 48 school districts within and near the Houston-area, the TEA is providing more than 11 million disposable masks, more than 2 million reusable masks, 151,801 face shields, more than 5 million gloves, nearly 10,000 no-contact thermometers, and 134,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) calculated PPE allotment by using 2019-2020 student and on-campus staff counts.

In a statewide PPE procurement overview, the TEA determined all items are for both staff and students with the exception of gloves which are to be provided exclusively to staff.

While total numbers of equipment vary, 70% of every school district’s masks supply will be adults size and the remaining 30% will be student/child size and face shields are available in adult size only.

It is to each district’s discretion how PPE will be distributed among its students and staff.

