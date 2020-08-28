Sugar Land leads Texas in U.S. Census response rate: See the latest data

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The City of Sugar Land in Fort Bend County is the top Texas city with the highest response rate, according to latest Census data.

In a blog posted by the city Monday, Sugar Land has a 78.6% response rate for cities with populations over 100,000. The last Census’ response rate in 2010 was 85%, according to the city.

Residents who fill out the U.S. Census will help determine how many seats the State of Texas receives in Congress, receive state funding, and build infrastructure such as homes, schools, and hospitals.

In-person Census takers will visit unresponsive households, City of Sugar Land said in its blog. Census representatives will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Those in Sugar Land who have not responded to the Census are being asked to complete it by the Sept. 30 deadline. Click here to fill out the U.S. Census.