Multiple Houston-area school districts will be closed Friday due to power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Multiple Houston-area school districts will be closed Friday due to the ongoing brownouts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Entergy announced the outages to its Texas customers Thursday after its transmission system suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Laura.
These are the closures so far:
- Montgomery Independent School District: The district said on its website it will remain closed Friday “due to the ever-changing electricity and internet connectivity challenges for our families.” The county is experiencing rolling brownouts as a result of Hurricane Laura. “We do expect to continue with our Phased Reopening plans on Monday, August 31,” officials wrote.
- Conroe Independent School District: “After receiving an update about the possibility of continued power outages across our area, along with internet instability, Conroe ISD will now be closed on Friday, August 28,” the district wrote on its website. “We look forward to resuming Remote/Online Instruction on Monday, August 31, and welcoming PPCD, PreK, K, and 1st grade students back to their campuses for In-Person Instruction. We will also welcome 2nd-12th grade students whose last names begin with A-C back to their campuses as detailed in the Back-to-School Schedule.”
- Splendora Independent School District: The district announced its closure for both on-site and remote learners Friday due to the “uncertainty” of the availability of electricity. “High school volleyball and football games are scheduled away, so those events will continue as planned,” the district wrote. “Elementary campus tours for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders will be decided tomorrow once we have more information from Entergy.”