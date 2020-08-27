‘Very lucky’: Galveston, Harris counties lift evacuation orders after Hurricane Laura strikes east of region

HOUSTON – The evacuation orders in both Galveston and Harris counties were lifted Thursday morning after Hurricane Laura narrowly missed the Houston region.

The hurricane made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph – about 120 miles east of Houston. It was an even closer miss for Galveston, where the eye passed within 79 miles of the county.

“We were very lucky,” said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

Henry said no structural damage was reported, but there was lots of debris on roads after storm surge from the hurricane pushed seawater onto the island. He said that debris has been removed and that roads are back open and residents who evacuated can return. He said ferry service has resumed.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that the effects of Hurricane Laura in the county were minimal and that people who evacuated can return to their homes.

“It was a very close call,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said the county is now focusing on how it can aid areas in Louisiana hardest hit by the devastating storm.

Both Henry and Hidalgo reminded residents that hurricane season is not over and people should still be ready to act if another storm heads toward Texas.

Watch the full news conference from Henry below: