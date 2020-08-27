How you can help Hurricane Laura victims

HOUSTON – Houstonians are known for getting to work when it comes to helping others. There are already several ways you can help those who are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (We will keep adding to this list as we hear about more opportunities.)

The Red Cross is already headed to the storm zone so the fastest way you can help is with a financial donation. You can make a $10 donation by texting LAURA to 90999. Other donation options include online giving at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS. You can also check for potential volunteer opportunities.

Lakewood Church is collecting supplies and filling up as many trucks as they can. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. Thursday to Saturday. Specifically, they are asking for bottled water, baby wipes, baby formula and diapers. The church address is 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027. There will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

The Houston Food Bank is starting the process to collect donations of water, cleaning supplies and ready to eat food. They already have some supplies and you can volunteer here to help sort and organize the items. They are also accepting monetary donations.

The Houston Food Bank will be setting up donation bins at various areas around town, so be looking for those. (You can check here for updates.)

Supplies are already prepped and ready to head out to the hardest-hit areas of the hurricane. Forty trucks are loaded and staged for disaster response with more than 600 pallets of supplies. The Houston Food Bank serves 18 counties, including Jefferson County where Beaumont is located.

How can I help hurricane victims?

We will continue to monitor any other opportunities for donations and will add to this as soon as we hear about anything else. If you know of a way people can help, drop them in the comments below.

Before making a donation, we recommend everyone research charities that are soliciting donations for Hurricane Laura relief efforts. It’s common for scammers to exploit people’s charitable nature during a disaster.