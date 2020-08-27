LIST: Some H-E-B locations reopen following Hurricane Laura; See those that will remain shuttered for now

In the wake of Hurricane Laura, H-E-B stores across Houston and southeast Texas closed early on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Texas-based supermarket reopened all its Greater Houston area stores as well as the Beaumont H-E-B Plus! and Groves H-E-B locations.

Additionally, all fuel stations and pharmacies are operating under local store hours.

In accordance with the H-E-B’s inclement weather protocol, the following stores are closed until further notice:

Orange H-E-B

Mid County H-E-B

Beaumont 6 H-E-B

Port Arthur H-E-B

Lumberton H-E-B

The listed stores located throughout areas affected by the disaster are being assessed to ensure the safety of H-E-B Partners and shoppers before reopening.

In addition to its weather preparations work, H-E-B has received abundant praise this year for its planning and handling of COVID-19.