Galveston officials expect strong winds, some storm surge as Hurricane Laura nears landfall

GALVESTON, Texas – Officials in Galveston County are continuing to monitor Hurricane Laura as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry again urged people to evacuate Bolivar Peninsula, saying sustained winds of 60 mph are expected overnight. Winds of 30-40 mph are expected in the western part of the county.

Henry issued a mandatory evacuation of Bolivar Peninsula on Tuesday and a voluntary evacuation of other parts of the county.

Henry said water is already starting to flood parts of Highway 87 and that conditions will continue to deteriorate as the hurricane nears the northern Gulf Coast. He said people on the Peninsula could lose power for several days and emergency crews won’t be able to assist them during the height of the storm.

A mandatory evacuation of Galveston Island was also issued Tuesday.

Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said he expects tides of up 15 feet. He said he expects some seawater to be in the streets, but it shouldn’t be enough to get into businesses and homes.

The forecast track for Hurricane Laura has the storm making landfall very late Wednesday or very early Thursday near Sabine Pass.

Watch the news conferences below:

