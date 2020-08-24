Ask 2: Do you have to wear a mask to vote in Texas?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Do you have to wear a mask to vote?

The answer: No.

One of the 11 exemptions in Gov. Gregg Abbott’s statewide face-covering mandate excludes Texas voters from having to wear a mask when at the polls.

The executive order says the mask requirement doesn’t apply to “any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election.”

However, the use of a face-covering over the nose and mouth is strongly encouraged.

Early July, Abbott said he wouldn’t want to “deny somebody the ability to go vote simply because they don’t have a mask,” according to a report by The Texas Tribune.

It is uncertain if the mandate will still be in effect during Early Voting or Election Day for the 2020 presidential election.

Still not registered to vote? Click here to learn how to get registered ahead of the November election.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.