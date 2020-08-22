Here’s how grocery stores are preparing for possible storms

HOUSTON, Texas – Grocery stores are preparing as two weather systems brew in the Gulf. Grocery store chains H-E-B and Kroger have already announced purchasing limits on some products. Here’s what you should know as you head out to grocery shop this weekend.

Tracking the tropics: Houston now in the cones of Marco and Laura

Kroger

Kroger said it was limiting the purchase of packages of water bottles to two per customer.

Read the statement in its entirety below.

“We are currently limiting purchases of bottled water to (2) per customer. At this time we have no other product limits in place.”

H-E-B

In a statement, representatives with H-E-B said the grocery chain was working to make sure its stores had the items they need to meet an increased demand. Later Saturday the company announced product limits on several items.

The following items have purchasing limits:

Brisket – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Water multipacks – limit 4 (this only applies at stores in the Houston area.

Read H-E-B’s statement in its entirety below

“H-E-B is working with suppliers and vendors to ensure that all stores have additional products available to meet increased customer demand. Staple items include water, bread, batteries, nonperishable foods, baby formula and ice. H-E-B holds special hurricane inventory in several warehouses across the state to be prepared with large quantities of food and water to support communities in need.”

Walmart

Representatives with Walmart said the company is working to ensure it stocks the appropriate items in the areas it anticipates will have the greatest need.

View the statement in its entirety below:

“We stay closely connected to our operators in the field to help ensure we’re stocking the appropriate items, keeping track of shipments and moving product to areas where we anticipate there will be the greatest need before and after a storm. Specific impacts to products will depend on the duration and intensity of a storm in each community in which our suppliers operate, however, we’ll focus on servicing our customers and meeting their needs by leveraging our global supply chain to make up any temporary shortfalls.”

Here’s how Houston, Harris County and federal leaders are asking you to prepare

-----

What does it look like at the grocery stores in your area? Tell us about it in the comments below.