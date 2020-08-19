Parents of special needs HISD students can sign up for labs that will help them navigate virtual learning

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District will offer labs in August and September to help parents of special needs students learn how to navigate virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year.

The district will offer 20 sessions to parents that will be available by disability area or special population group. Parents will be able to experience these labs live or in a recorded format. The labs are designed to help parents with programs like autism, dyslexia, speech/language, 504, intellectually disabled and gifted and talented. Sessions will also be available in Spanish.

GET ADVICE: Concerned for your special ed student? Join our Zoom conversation with education leaders, health experts

“As we embark on a school year like no other, we know that extra supports for parents and students are vital as we navigate a more virtual approach to learning,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “These live interactive sessions are designed to inform, engage and empower our HISD parent community for the coming school year.”

Course sessions will begin on Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-3 at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To view the program’s full schedule and link to each course, click here.

Here are the following samples of course offerings:

504 Accommodations Overview

Identification/Eval/Eligibility/Services (Child Find)

Overview of the TX Dyslexia Handbook (Spanish course)

5 IEP Look Fors

New to HISD/Newly Identified for Services

Speech Impairment

Autism Home Front: Visual Scheduling

Deaf/Hard of Hearing/Visual Impairment

Autism Home Front: Setting Spaces for Success

Dyslexia and Executive Function (Spanish course)

Overview of Dyslexia Handbook

Strategies: Anxiety/Depression (SEL)

Dyslexia Simulation (Spanish course)

Role of HISD Parent Liaison

Parent Portal for Easy IEP

Dyslexia and Executive Function

Home Front: Setting Spaces for Success

The Gifted Education Plan (Elementary)

The Gifted Education Plan (Secondary)

For more information, click here.