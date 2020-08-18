Concerned for your special ed student? Join our Zoom conversation with education leaders, health experts

HOUSTON – Are you a parent, family member or loved one worried about your student with special needs and how this school year will impact them?

On Thursday evening, join our education team members, Keith Garvin and Christine Noël who will moderate the discussion with health experts and education leaders. You will get a chance to get all your questions answered and bring up any concerns you may have.

Stay Updated: Back 2 School Coverage

We will be joined by leaders from Alief, Fort Bend and Clear Creek and Deer Park Independent School districts.

This zoom event will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. You can register below and submit your questions in advance.