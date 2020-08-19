Family of 9 displaced after escaping large garage fire in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Firefighters are investigating a garage fire that left a family of nine displaced in Cypress Wednesday.

Officials said the fire happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 20200 block of Pioneer Ridge Drive near Enchanted Creek Drive.

According to firefighters, crews found flames coming from the garage and a vehicle in the driveway.

Firefighters said the family was sleeping at the time and woke up to the noise and escaped. One person was evaluated for minor injuries but refused treatment, officials said.

Firefighters have put out the fire and are now working to put out hot spots.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is investigating to find out the cause of the fire.