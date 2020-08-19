Clear Creek ISD substitute teacher’s aid accused of sexual assault of a child, making child porn in 2016

WEBSTER, Texas – Last June, Webster police were tipped off that dozens of images of child pornography had been uploaded to an online Dropbox account from an internet address in Webster.

They traced the web address to an apartment in Webster where they served a search warrant on July 1 and arrested 24-year-old Jose Godoy.

“On that day we did find items like a cell phone with child pornography on it.” said Webster Police Department Detective David Nettles. ”He corroborated the account on Dropbox was his and the email used to set it up was his.”

Investigators then connected Godoy’s email address to a 2016 child pornography case in Ohio.

Under questioning, police say Godoy admitted photographing pornographic pictures of a minor in Webster four years earlier and then emailing them to a suspect in Ohio.

“There were images from that investigation that were believed to be a minor child that he had access to and this was confirmed. He admitted to it in the interview,” Nettles said.

Last September, Godoy was hired as a part-time substitute teacher’s aide by the Clear Creek Independent School District. He was fired following his arrest in July. Nettles said at this point, there’s no evidence that he approached any students.

“I do not know if any of these children have been contacted in a negative or sexual manner but I do not have any information at this time that would lead me to believe that.”

Godoy is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography.