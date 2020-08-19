97ºF

Ask 2: Who funds the commercials, advertising, shirts for mayor’s ‘Mask Up!’ campaign?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in his mask in a social media post on July 6, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Who funds the commercials, advertising and shirts for the mask campaign in Houston?

The answer: The “Mask Up!” campaign initiated by Mayor Sylvester Turner, which was launched in July, aims to bring awareness to high-risk communities and the most vulnerable population in the Houston-area. The city’s efforts include providing 50,000 masks to those who need it.

The campaign is funded by the CARES Act, which Houston City Council had accepted back in April during a press conference to provide rental assistance to Houstonians.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the Mayor’s office for a statement but did not return our request.

