Simone Biles, Carlos Correa, Slim Thug join Mayor Turner to urge people to ‘Mask Up’ against COVID-19

HOUSTON – You may have seen the ads already. Houston’s best and brightest stars asking people to “mask up” in the fight against COVID-19.

The most decorated World Champion in gymnastics and Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles, and other big names were roped in as ambassadors in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s “Mask Up Houston” campaign.

Turner created MASK UP!, a grassroots public health information campaign, in an effort to encourage residents to continue to practice social distancing and wearing protective face coverings during the pandemic. Through the campaign, city officials have distributed 50,000 masks to the senior population in targeted neighborhoods so far.

The goal of the campaign is to focus on at-risk communities and those vulnerable to contracting the virus.

Biles, along with Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa and rapper Slim Thug, who is also a COVID-19 survivor, are offering their resources to spread safety information to Houstonians. Their mission is to remind residents throughout the city on social platforms and outdoor media outlets, such as billboards, to mask up and protect yourself and others while in public spaces and buildings.

Turner tweeted multiple videos featuring the Houston stars encouraging people to wear masks.

Let’s continue to wear our masks as we head into a new week.



Wear your masks like an all star, a champ, or a boss.



Let’s mask up #Houston.#MaskUpHOU @Simone_Biles @slimthugga @TeamCJCorreapic.twitter.com/tA2HJDveSi — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 6, 2020