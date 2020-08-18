Houston Museum of African American Culture takes possession of Confederate monument that once stood in Sam Houston Park

The Spirit of the Confederacy statue is seen after being transferred to the Houston Museum of African American Culture in this image provided by the museum on Aug. 18, 2020.

HOUSTON – A Confederate monument that stood in a Houston park for more than a century before it was removed two months ago is now in the possession of the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

“The Spirit of the Confederacy” was removed from Sam Houston Park during the overnight hours of June 17.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the statue would be given to the museum so that it can be viewed in the appropriate context.

Officials said Tuesday that the museum has taken possession of the statue.

“The overwhelming majority of people who have reached out to us or we have reached out to, especially those familiar with our history, trust that our ability to take power from this symbol will help our community heal,” HMAAC board president Cindy Miles said in a written statement.

The bronze monument, which depicts an angel holding a sword and a palm frond, was erected in 1908 by the Robert E. Lee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

“Spirit” was the first of two Confederate statues that were removed from city property in June. An effigy of Confederate commander Robert “Dick” Dowling was removed from Hermann Park the following day. Both of them were removed ahead of events marking Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation was received in Galveston.