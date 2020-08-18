Acevedo calls for national policing standards on first night of Democratic convention

HOUSTON – For the first time in U.S. history, a mostly-virtual Democratic National Convention was called into session Monday night.

The most anticipated addresses of the first night came from the keynote speakers -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.

“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” Obama said. “And they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

Several prominent Houstonians also participated during the DNC’s day one, including Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, who was part of the panel discussing race issues related to criminal justice with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both Acevedo and Biden agreed there is a need for national policing standards.

Acevedo said, in terms of chokeholds, the death of George Floyd and others should be used to make changes and take policing to the next level.

“(It) is what everyone wants, including all the good cops that are out there,” Acevedo said. “Thankfully there are more of them than there are bad cops.”

Biden agreed with Acevedo saying, “Most cops are good, but the fact is, the bad ones have to be identified and prosecuted and out, period.”

George Floyd's brothers also joined the convention at the DNC, following a moment of silence that was held for their brother and others who have died in police custody.

“It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice,” said Philonise Floyd. “Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble.’”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidaglo also participated in a video that was shown at the DNC to “set up the theme of the first night of convention programming.”

Democrats will continue to rally on Tuesday in support of Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.