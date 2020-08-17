Rabbi Samuel Karff to be remembered in Houston: This is what you need to know about the funeral service

HOUSTON – Rabbi Samuel Karff will be remembered during a private service in Houston this Wednesday with a live stream option for the public.

The funeral services for the Rabbi Emeritus, who died at the age of 88, will be held at the Congregation Beth Israel Sanctuary at 10 a.m., with Rabbi David A. Lyon, Rabbi Adrienne P. Scott, and Cantor Star Trompeter presiding.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private and is limited to immediate family members only. Congregation Beth Israel and the family invite the community to join via live stream here.

A private cemetery service will be held after.