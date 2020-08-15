Beloved leader of Houston Jewish community, member of Interfaith Ministries dies

HOUSTON – A local faith leader and beloved member of the Jewish community has died, according to the Congregation Beth Israel.

Rabbi Samuel Karff served as Rabbi Emeritus of the congregation as well as being a part of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston — a United Way agency that “brings people of diverse faith traditions together for dialogue, collaboration and service, as a demonstration of our shared beliefs.”

According to a news release, Karff will be fondly remembered for many attributes, including his gentle spirit, wisdom and “commitment to being a voice for the marginalized.”

“He was a remarkable gentleman, scholar (and) Rabbi, and a champion for positive and respectful interfaith relations among people of all faiths and people of no particular faith,” said Martin B. Cominsky, President and CEO of Interfaith Ministries. “Rabbi Karff led us by his conscience, his words and his many acts of loving kindness. "

Karff recently recorded a video with two other religious leaders where they talked about fighting for respect, justice and equality. According to the release, there is no better tribute to who Karff was than this.

Anyone interested can watch the full video here.