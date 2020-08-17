Humble family saves dog paddling alone in Lake Houston in dramatic rescue caught on camera

HUMBLE, TEXAS – An Humble family rescued a dog who was left swimming aimlessly in Lake Houston by itself and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

The dog, named Freddy, is safe, happy and has a new place to call home Sunday. Rebecca and Quenton Champ say they had no choice but to rescue Freddy. They live off Lake Houston in Humble.

There’s always something to see, the couple said.

“Tons of birds they swarm over and then dogs apparently,” Rebecca Champ said.

The Champs didn’t expect to see a dog swimming in the middle of Lake Houston earlier this month.

“I was like get your binoculars. We went outside and sure enough, he said ‘I saw him. I see him!‘” the Champs said.

The couple jumped in their boat and rescued the dog.

“I got the life jacket around it which really kept it from scratching me and biting me. It just calmed every one of us down,” Quenton said.

“It was so tired and so exhausted that it was shivering,” Quenton said.

Freddy was rescued from Lake Houston (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Champ’s took the dog home and their son Lincoln named him Freddy.

“I named it Freddy because Fred is from the Scooby-Doo movie,” he said.

Rebecca Champ posted the rescue video and pictures of Freddy on Facebook hoping to find a forever home.

A few days later John Hall adopted Freddy.

“There’s no way (it) swam out there on his own. Someone had to drop the dog out there,” Hall said.

Now, Freddy gets all the love and is happy to be a part of the Hall family.

“It’s just a miracle,” Hall said.

Hall says he is going to take Freddy to the vet on Monday to make sure he’s healthy.