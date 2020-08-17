Ask 2: Do students have to return devices provided by the district for online learning?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Do students have to return devices provided by the district for online learning?

Answer: Most school districts have indicated that the devices are being loaned to students and must be returned.

Loaner and borrowed device agreements will vary by the school district.

For example, Fort Bend Independent School District has a schedule of costs associated with broken, lost, or stolen devices to ensure families will have an interest in returning their loaned device in excellent condition.

