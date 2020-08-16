27-year-old man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping off boat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 27-year-old man drowned in Lake Conroe Saturday after he jumped off a boat.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities received reports of a drowning in the Atkins Creek Area on Lake Conroe. Witnesses called 911 after a man jumped from a boat into the lake and never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and initiated a search for the man using side scan sonar. Divers ultimately pulled the man from the lake around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the man as Darius Baker of Conroe, Texas.

“Constable Cash sends his thoughts and prayers to the Baker family and reminds everyone when entering the water it’s a good idea to wear a personal floatation device (PFD),” the Montgomery County Precinct One Constable’s Office wrote in a release.”