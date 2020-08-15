89ºF

Cobra and rattlesnake seized from Atascocita home, officials say

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Rattlesnake removed from Atascocita-area home. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

HOUSTON – Harris County officials seized a cobra and rattlesnake from an Atascocita home after obtaining a court order, officials said on Twitter.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s deputies removed the snakes from the Atascocita-area home in July after obtaining a court order.

An investigation is underway and results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges, officials say.

