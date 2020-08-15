Cobra and rattlesnake seized from Atascocita home, officials say

HOUSTON – Harris County officials seized a cobra and rattlesnake from an Atascocita home after obtaining a court order, officials said on Twitter.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s deputies removed the snakes from the Atascocita-area home in July after obtaining a court order.

A cobra and a rattlesnake are recovering after Precinct 5 deputies obtained a court order to remove them from an Atascocita-area home last month. The results of our investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/dDNa82ZfBc — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) August 13, 2020

An investigation is underway and results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges, officials say.