This is what Vanessa Guillen’s family members, friends are saying on social media as she’s laid to rest

After an ongoing search, recovery and investigation, Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is finally being laid to rest.
Guillen was last seen on April 22 at her Army base in Fort Hood, Texas.
The missing soldier was recovered on June 30 when investigators found her remains near the Leon River.
After more than three months since her disappearance, arranged funeral services are taking place for Guillen, challenging her loved ones to bid their final goodbyes.
Family and friends of the fallen soldier have taken to social media to share their thoughts ahead of Friday’s public memorial service.
Woke up and gave the biggest sigh. 😔 praying for the right things to say today, the strength to endure whatever comes our way.— Cari✨ (@carii_breezy) August 14, 2020
today. not ready.— Ash (@11MaciasA) August 14, 2020
I pray for strength today.— Tania (@taniam98) August 14, 2020
The open memorial service including prayer, praise, announcements, testimonials, divine mercy, a living rosary and obsequies will take place at Cesar E. Chavez High School, Guillen’s alma mater.
The Guillen family will also speak during the service.
Today you’ll be honored like the queen that you are 🕊🤍@vguillen_30 love you sis— Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) August 14, 2020
The public is invited to attend Friday’s memorial.
Saturday’s events will private for family.
Chavez High School is where Vanessa played soccer, track, cross country, and graduated top 15% of in 2018. The event will also be livestream on The Facebook Page : Find Vanessa Guillen Saturday August 15th, The Mass and Funeral will be private for only close family and friends, no media or cameras will be allowed