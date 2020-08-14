This is how to score free backpacks, school supplies for your kids in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds, along with Fort Bend County judge KP George is hosting a Back to School giveaway on Friday, providing supplies to students and their families as the school year begins.

Residents can stop by at the Wells Fargo Building at 2440 Texas Parkway in Missouri City where volunteers will be giving away backpacks, haircut vouchers, PPE and grocery items to families in need via drive-thru distribution.

“I am excited that we can provide backpacks, school supplies, PPE and groceries to the families in our community that are going through particularly tough times and are in need,” said Reynolds, “I’m going to continue to do everything in my power to assist our community during this public health crisis.”

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m.

WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU GO:

Missouri City Back 2 School Fest

2440 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.