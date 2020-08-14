Police: Large fight leads to deadly shooting at Houston Sportsplex; shooter says it was self-defense

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at Houston Sportsplex that left a man dead Thursday. The man who fired the shots is now saying it was self-defense, officers said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 12631 S. Main St. at around 10:40 p.m. when a large fight broke out in the parking lot over a softball game. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

Officers said a man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. The shooter is stating it was in self-defense and he feared for his life, police said.

Officers said there were about 300 people at the scene during the time of the shooting. Investigators are looking for anyone who may have the fight and shooting on camera.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.