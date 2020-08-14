HISD board approves $31M for buying devices for students in 8-1 vote during budget amendment meeting

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved amending the FY-2020-21 budget and appropriate $31 million towards buying laptops and hotspots for students in need to help bridge the digital divide.

The agenda item was part of a greater discussion to appropriate $54.6 million towards ensuring students are able to “reconnect safely and return strong,” ahead of a school year like no other.

With classes scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 with 100% virtual instruction, the board is looking to funnel funds towards purchasing technology, additional special education positions, personal protective equipment, social distancing signage, plexiglass dividers for classrooms and instructional supports.

RELATED: Tens of thousands in need of tech for online learning so they don’t have to choose between education and health

About 75% of the students enrolled in HISD are economically disadvantaged, according to data from Operation Connectivity, a joint effort by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, the Texas Education Agency and the Dallas Independent School District.

So far, the district has provided 76,362 devices for students in need since the pandemic and plans to distribute 22,750 additional devices by next month, officials wrote in a press release. They have also provided 6,628 hotspots for students in need and plan to distribute 19,000 more wireless devices by next month.

Proposed changes to academic calendar

The board will also consider changes to the 2020-21 academic calendar due to the delayed start to the school year that became necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All previously approved holidays and the number of teacher preparation and professional development days are maintained in the proposed new calendar,” officials wrote in the release. These are the proposed date changes the board will consider:

Teachers’ first day – virtual professional development and in-service: Aug. 24, 2020

Teachers’ first day – virtual instruction: Sept. 8, 2020

Students’ first day – virtual instruction: Sept. 8, 2020

First day of in-person school: Oct. 19, 2020

Thanksgiving holiday: Nov. 23-27, 2020

Winter Break: Dec. 21, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021

Last day of first semester: Jan. 29, 2021

First day of second semester: Feb. 1, 2021

Spring Break: March 15-19, 2021

Last day of school for students: June 11, 2021

Other agenda items of note