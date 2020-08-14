HISD board approves $31M for buying devices for students in 8-1 vote during budget amendment meeting

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved amending the FY-2020-21 budget and appropriate $31 million towards buying laptops and hotspots for students in need to help bridge the digital divide.
The agenda item was part of a greater discussion to appropriate $54.6 million towards ensuring students are able to “reconnect safely and return strong,” ahead of a school year like no other.
With classes scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 with 100% virtual instruction, the board is looking to funnel funds towards purchasing technology, additional special education positions, personal protective equipment, social distancing signage, plexiglass dividers for classrooms and instructional supports.
About 75% of the students enrolled in HISD are economically disadvantaged, according to data from Operation Connectivity, a joint effort by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, the Texas Education Agency and the Dallas Independent School District.
So far, the district has provided 76,362 devices for students in need since the pandemic and plans to distribute 22,750 additional devices by next month, officials wrote in a press release. They have also provided 6,628 hotspots for students in need and plan to distribute 19,000 more wireless devices by next month.
Proposed changes to academic calendar
The board will also consider changes to the 2020-21 academic calendar due to the delayed start to the school year that became necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“All previously approved holidays and the number of teacher preparation and professional development days are maintained in the proposed new calendar,” officials wrote in the release. These are the proposed date changes the board will consider:
- Teachers’ first day – virtual professional development and in-service: Aug. 24, 2020
- Teachers’ first day – virtual instruction: Sept. 8, 2020
- Students’ first day – virtual instruction: Sept. 8, 2020
- First day of in-person school: Oct. 19, 2020
- Thanksgiving holiday: Nov. 23-27, 2020
- Winter Break: Dec. 21, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021
- Last day of first semester: Jan. 29, 2021
- First day of second semester: Feb. 1, 2021
- Spring Break: March 15-19, 2021
- Last day of school for students: June 11, 2021
Other agenda items of note
- Changes and updates to emergency constraints, put in place when the pandemic began, that address the social and emotional, health and safety, academic, nutritional, and digital needs of all students, as well as the health and safety of staff
- Implementation of a student and staff COVID-19 safety course as well as maintaining safety procedures on campuses and in buildings when COVID cases occur
- Consider approving the formation of a District of Innovation (DOI) Committee to develop a plan for HISD to obtain the designation
- Consider an agreement with the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department to continue the Juvenile Case Manager Program.