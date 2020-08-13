Ask 2: How will seating arrangements work inside school buses?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How will seating arrangements work inside school buses?

Answer: Even school buses are subject to social distancing protocols. Some school districts have various methods to provide transportation to students while keeping them as safe as possible.

Most school districts, like the Houston Independent School District and Clear Creek Independent School District, will follow TEA guidelines on school bus safety, which includes lowering windows, have one or two students per seat, and conduct a deep cleaning after each route. Masks will be required and students must sanitize their hands prior to entering the bus.

Buses will also drastically reduce capacity by up to 50%.

If you need bus transportation for your child, contact your local school district. Most districts may require advance registration prior to the start of the school year.

