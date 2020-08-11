Back 2 School: School bus safety tips for drivers

HOUSTON – “It’s been a problem in this neighborhood,” according to Fort Bend County resident Dina Gusten.
She lives in the Sienna neighborhood and says she’s seen a significant amount of crashes in the Sienna Village of Anderson Springs.
“I am concerned about drivers and I think everyone needs to be on the same page and be re-educated on what they’re supposed to do since school is coming up,” Gusten said.
This is why it’s so important to share this information with drivers, as select students will be heading back to school soon.
So, here are the do’s and don’ts, according to Texas Department of Transportation:
- When it comes to a school bus loading or unloading students, stopped, with lights flashing: the mentality is to always stop whether you are behind it or in front of it.
- Let’s talk medians: If there’s a median where there’s just a row with some paint on it, that still warrants a stop when a school bus is loading or unloading students. When it comes to a raised median or a barrier, you are not required to stop, it’s more about treading cautiously. This means on-coming traffic on the other side of the median, does not have to stop.
- In general, the best practice is to always be cautious with a bus stopped, with lights on, and try as much as you can to stop.
- Reminder: It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children from either direction if you’re on an undivided road, meaning no median. In Texas, you can expect to pay a fine of at least $500.