Back 2 School: School bus safety tips for drivers

HOUSTON – “It’s been a problem in this neighborhood,” according to Fort Bend County resident Dina Gusten.

She lives in the Sienna neighborhood and says she’s seen a significant amount of crashes in the Sienna Village of Anderson Springs.

“I am concerned about drivers and I think everyone needs to be on the same page and be re-educated on what they’re supposed to do since school is coming up,” Gusten said.

This is why it’s so important to share this information with drivers, as select students will be heading back to school soon.

So, here are the do’s and don’ts, according to Texas Department of Transportation: