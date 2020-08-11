Klein ISD board votes 6-1 to delay start of 2020-21 school year amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The Klein Independent School District board voted 6-1 to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year in a meeting Monday night.

The school year will now begin on Sept. 8 instead of Aug. 19, district officials decided Monday. This delayed start will apply to all students, whether they are learning online or in-person in the coming year. Read more about the school district’s reopening plans here.

Last week, Klein ISD’s Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown, made headlines after penning a letter to Houston and Harris County health officials, asking for better guidance on when to reopen schools. At the time, McGown said while all school districts have trained for the race, for the most part, it’s become a challenge to continue to alter plans without much notice — plans that took months to develop.

You can watch the rest of the board meeting here.

