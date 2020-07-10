Klein Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

With the new school year fast approaching in August, Klein ISD is set to share a comprehensive plan with parents about learning options.

The district said students have the options of learning in-person or online and parents will have to update the child’s registration. The district says this year, parents are to decide which learning option the student will use by July 24. The district is also seeking information regarding device and Wi-Fi access in homes.

“This enrollment verification information will guide our campus in ensuring that every child has a schedule for learning for the first day of school, based on their choice of the learning environment,” a letter from the district said.

The district said a collaborative group of district and campus leaders have worked on a Reopening Design Team since May to research and review all the national, state and local guidelines for a safe and successful reopening of schools.

“Our district is committed to the health and wellness of staff and students, excellent and equitable outcomes for learning, and safe systems and operations through our promise2purpose shared vision,” the district said.

Start date

August 19

List of measures in place:

Flexible learning alternatives: Klein ISD announced Friday that parents will be able to enroll their child into one of two methods of learning: Klein On-Campus and Klein Online. Parents will also have the ability to switch methods of instruction at the beginning of each grading period.

Social distancing: Teachers and staff will be trained to promote social distancing between students.

Class size limits: Teachers will be given a certain number of students per classroom, along with separated desks or marked-off desks to promote social distancing.

Temperature screenings - Klein ISD students who chose Klein On-Campus will conduct COVID-19 health screenings at home before coming to campus.

Masks: Klein ISD students will be required to wear masks or facial coverings in common areas, buses, and when social distancing is not feasible.

PPE: Staff members will be provided PPE to safely work in areas involving students, such as the cafeteria.

Sanitization: Klein ISD students and staff will practice strict health protocols such as hand washing, staying home when sick, and clean high-touch areas with district-provided disinfecting wipes. Students are also not permitted to use water fountains on campus; the district will provide water.

Partitioning: dividers will be places between bathroom sinks, front offices and cafeteria tables.

Measures not in place:

None

Extracurricular activities

The district said they are still awaiting guidelines on UIL and extracurricular eligibility for students who choose to attend school remotely.

