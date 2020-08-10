DPS trooper charged with sexually assaulting woman while on duty appears in court

HOUSTON – Lee Boykin, 31, took an oath to serve and protect as a DPS trooper, but he found himself on the wrong side of the law after being charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Authorities accuse him of pulling over a woman, driving her to a parking lot and forcing her to perform sex acts. Investigators say he claims the sex act was consensual. Boykin is married with four kids.

The alleged incident happened Friday night. He was arrested Saturday and posted a $100,000 bond on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Judge Roll set the imposed the following bond conditions: Boykin has to wear a GPS monitor, he cannot have any contact with the victim, he will be randomly tested for drugs as well as alcohol and he cannot possess any guns.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault, Boykin could spend 5 to 99 years or life behind bars.