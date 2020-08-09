DPS trooper charged with sexually assaulting woman while on duty

HOUSTON, Texas – A state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

Lee Boykin, 31, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, stemming from an incident that occurred Friday night.

According to prosecutors, the woman said she and and another individual were pulling into a motel parking lot when Boykin activated his emergency lights and pulled them over. The woman told police Boykin provided the driver with a written warning and told the woman to get into the front passenger seat of his marked patrol vehicle. The woman said Boykin told her she had a warrant out for her arrest, drove to a parking lot and forced her to perform sexual acts. Afterward, the woman said Boykin placed his hand on his firearm and told her to run.

When questioned by investigators, Boykin told officials the incident was consensual and denied threatening, coercing or assaulting the woman.

Following the criminal investigation, Boykin was charged with aggravated sexual assault and arrested Saturday.

Boykin was booked into the Harris County Jail.

In a statement, DPS said it had withdrawn all of Boykin’s authority as a commissioned officer, ordered him to surrender all department property and initiated the process to terminate his employment.

Read the DPS statement in its entirety below:

The Texas Rangers are working closely with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Houston Police Department, which is leading this investigation, and we would refer any additional questions to their offices.

Boykin has been employed with the department for approximately four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.