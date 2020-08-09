HPD searching for man who broke into business, stole cash and liquor

HOUSTON – A man is accused of burglarizing a business on the 6800 block of Airline Drive in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect entered the business on July 18 at around 2:26 a.m., according to video surveillance. Once inside, the man stole cash that was in a jar and liquor bottles from the business.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

Houston police described the suspect as a Black male, aged 25 to 30 years old, weighing about 200 pounds and between 5-foot-9-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was also wearing a white baseball hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information can call 713-222-TIPS, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.