Memorial service to be held Saturday for 2nd Houston firefighter to die from COVID-19

A memorial service will be held Saturday for firefighter Jerry Pacheco, the second Houston firefighter to die after contracting COVID-19.

Pacheco, 50, died from complications related to COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said Pacheco was a 17-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department. He was assigned to station 101 in Kingwood.

“Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Jerry Pacheco in your thoughts and prayers,” said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. Lancton. “Jerry leaves behind a loving family, including a son in the Houston Fire Department, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pacheco leaves behind two sons, one of whom is a Houston firefighter.

The memorial service for Pacheco is scheduled to take place at First Baptist Church, beginning at 11 a.m. His death was classified as a line-of-duty death by the HFD.

The service for Pacheco is one of two being held Saturday for Houston-area first responders who died after contracting COVID-19. A celebration of life service is being held Saturday for Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown.

RELATED: 17-year HFD veteran dies from coronavirus, chief says