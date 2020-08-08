WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life service underway for Harris County Precinct 5 deputy who died from COVID-19

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday for a deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 who died in late July after contracting COVID-19.

Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown, 53, passed away “after a courageous battle against COVID-19,” officials wrote in an statement.

The service for Brown will take place at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by an Honor Guard Ceremony.

Brown was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement. He began his career with the Hempstead Police Department and went on to serve as a Spring Branch ISD police officer for 18 years. Brown joined Precinct 5 in March 2017, serving as a patrol deputy in the department’s Central District. He became a uniformed investigative Deputy in the department’s Special Operations Division in 2019, officials said.

“Mark Brown represented the very best of Precinct 5,” said Constable Heap. “Whether he was on patrol or investigating an unsolved case, he was a dedicated and hard-working deputy who sought only to protect our residents and see that justice was served.”

Brown was a Houston native and graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1985, officials said.

Brown is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their four children

The service for Brown is one of two being held Saturday for Houston-area first responders who died after contracting COVID-19. A funeral service is also being held Saturday for Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco.