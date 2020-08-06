Goose Creek CISD to vote on changing name of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown during Sept. meeting

BAYTOWN, Texas – The board of the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District said they want to hear more from the community before calling for a board vote at a September meeting on whether or not to rename Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas.

The result of the Sept. 9 vote by the board will determine if the high school gets a new name, district officials said.

“We can’t justify retaining the name if it harms even one student,” said board member Agustin Loredo.

District officials said that when the time came to create an agenda for September’s board meeting, in a surprise move, Loredo said he wanted to vote on the name change and the rest of the board agreed.

This has been the third attempt to change the school’s name since 1985.

According to the district, minorities make up more than 80% of the student body at Robert E. Lee High School.

The district is preparing for a large turnout of citizens who will want to express their opinions for and against the name change.