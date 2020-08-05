You can help name the Houston Zoo’s baby okapi

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo wants you to help name its new baby okapi.

A female baby okapi was born at the zoo on July 19, 2020.

According to zoologist, okapi are solitary animals and are native to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa.

Zookeepers have narrowed the list to four potential names, all of which are in Swahili, a national language of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Here are the names you can choose from:

Keki meaning cake

Hasira meaning Feisty

Pipi meaning candy

Kivuli meaning shadow

You can vote for the baby okapi’s name through August 21 by donating to Houston Zoo online.

Every dollar donated counts as one for the chosen name.

Follow the Houston Zoo on social media for the baby okapi’s name announcement on Monday, August 24.