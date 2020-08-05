86ºF

Local News

Memorial service details for Houston firefighter Jerry Pacheco released

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: Houston Fire Department, Memorial Service, Funeral, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña shared a tweet that said Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña shared a tweet that said Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning. (Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association)

HOUSTON – Memorial service details for Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco have been released. Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said Pacheco was a 17-year veteran of the department.

The details are as follows:

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, located at 1400 W. Main St., Tomball, Texas, 77375.

The Memorial service is Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 11 a.m. at Houston First Baptist Church, located at 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77024. Masks will be required.

RELATED: 17-year HFD veteran dies from coronavirus, chief says

Firefighter Pacheco entered the department in January of 2004 and was currently assigned to Station 101, in the Kingwood Area.  He is the second HFD firefighter to pass away due to complications from COVID-19.

Pacheco leaves behind two sons, one of whom is a Houston firefighter.

According to the HPFFA, Pacheco’s death will be classified as a “line-of-duty” death by HFD.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: