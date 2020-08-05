Memorial service details for Houston firefighter Jerry Pacheco released

HOUSTON – Memorial service details for Houston firefighter paramedic Jerry Pacheco have been released. Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said Pacheco was a 17-year veteran of the department.

The details are as follows:

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, located at 1400 W. Main St., Tomball, Texas, 77375.

The Memorial service is Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 11 a.m. at Houston First Baptist Church, located at 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77024. Masks will be required.

Firefighter Pacheco entered the department in January of 2004 and was currently assigned to Station 101, in the Kingwood Area. He is the second HFD firefighter to pass away due to complications from COVID-19.

Pacheco leaves behind two sons, one of whom is a Houston firefighter.

According to the HPFFA, Pacheco’s death will be classified as a “line-of-duty” death by HFD.