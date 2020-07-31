One Good Thing: Deputy constable performs good deed by getting groceries for elderly woman in need

HOUSTON – A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is proving that his heart is bigger than his badge when he provided food and household items for a 90-year-old woman in desperate need.

Deputy Galvan, with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, found the woman in a desperate condition during a welfare check, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

The woman had no food or money to buy groceries. Galvan said he made phone calls to get the help she needed but knew it would not come quickly for her.

CONSTABLE'S HEART IS BIGGER THAN HIS BADGE! Today, Deputy Galvan with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a... Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Because of her urgent situation, Galvan went to the grocery store, and bought food and household items.

The good deed has gathered positive reactions on Facebook, with some fans of the agency offering to help the woman in need.