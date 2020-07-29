Driver fatally struck after being warned about standing on freeway by another driver: Police

HOUSTON – A driver who was warned by another driver about the danger of standing on the freeway was hit and killed moments later, police said.

Police said the incident happened on the East Freeway and Federal at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim was checking on their vehicle on the side of the freeway when another person reportedly drove up and yelled at the victim to get back in their car. Police said as that witness began to drive off, he heard a loud bang behind him. The person had been fatally struck.

Officers said the driver that hit the victim stayed on the scene and is cooperating with them.