Ask 2: What options are schools providing during the virtual instruction period for students whose parents are essential workers?

Question: Are schools offering an option for students who are children of essential workers to complete their virtual classes while physically at school?

Answer: Resources vary by district.

Fort Bend ISD, for example, is designating schools within its district that will serve as learning centers where students whose parents can’t work remotely will be able to complete their virtual courseload while being monitored by an adult staff member.

While not every district has created such accommodations, several daycares have stepped up to offer assistance with schoolwork during the virtual instruction period.

Additionally, many Houston-area parents have connected in Facebook groups to form learning pods with students in the same grade, from the same schools.

