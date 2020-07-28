2 injured during small plane crash in Bear Creek Village neighborhood

HOUSTON – Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies are investigating a plane crash in northwest Harris County after the small aircraft fell into the front yard of a Bear Creek Village home. Deputies said the crash sent two people to the hospital.

According to investigators, the crash happened in the 15700 block of Boulder Creek before 2 a.m. when the aircraft landed in the front yard of a home. Deputies said the plane also hit a tree and clipped a light pole.

According to Captain Daniel Arizpe of the Cy-Fair Fire Department, both people were transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center. Authorities said the pilot suffered a head injury while the passenger has a broken wrist.

Records indicate the plane belongs to Anson Aviation out of Sugar Land.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.