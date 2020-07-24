HPD narcotics officer relieved of duty as part of ‘internal investigation’

HOUSTON – A narcotics officer with the Houston Police Department was relieved of duty last week as part of an investigation by the department.

A spokesman for HPD said Officer Juan Martinez was relieved of duty on July 16. He had worked for the department since 2005.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation or why Martinez was fired.

“The officer is the subject of a proactive internal investigation,” Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said in a written statement. “Upon completion of the investigation, we will release our findings and the action taken by the department.”

HPD’s narcotics division has come under scrutiny since the January 2019 raid at a home on Harding Street led to the deaths of two people who lived at the home and the wounding of four officers.

Gerald Goines, who was a member of the division at the time of the raid, is accused of lying on an affidavit used to obtain a warrant for the raid. He has been charged with murder.

Steven Bryant along with four other officers have also been charged in connection with the raid.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said prosecutors are reviewing more than 14,000 cases involving HPD’s narcotics division.