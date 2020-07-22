81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

See how much this Houston-area woman won at the Las Vegas airport

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Humble, Las Vegas, Gambling, Jackpot
photo

A Houston-area resident is bringing the dough back home to Humble.

Tammie of Humble recently hit the jackpot while at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a post by the airport, Tammie won $14,028 while playing on the penny slots.

WINNER ALERT: Her face is covered but rest assured that Tammie P. of Humble, Texas, is grinning from ear to ear! She hit the jackpot on the penny slots, taking home $14,028! 🤩

Posted by McCarran International Airport on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Congrats Tammie!

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: