See how much this Houston-area woman won at the Las Vegas airport

A Houston-area resident is bringing the dough back home to Humble.

Tammie of Humble recently hit the jackpot while at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a post by the airport, Tammie won $14,028 while playing on the penny slots.

WINNER ALERT: Her face is covered but rest assured that Tammie P. of Humble, Texas, is grinning from ear to ear! She hit the jackpot on the penny slots, taking home $14,028! 🤩 Posted by McCarran International Airport on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Congrats Tammie!