Motorcyclist survives being dragged down Eastex Freeway after crash: Police

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist miraculously survived a crash that ended with him being dragged a half a mile down the East Freeway Tuesday, police said.

Police said the accident happened near McCarty at around 10 p.m.

According to officers, the motorcyclist was riding with a group when he sped up and lost control. Police said he hit a vehicle and fell off the motorcycle, which caught on fire.

That's when police said a white Chevy pickup truck hit him and dragged him down the Eastex Freeway.

Police said the driver took off from the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

