Spring Fire Department announces death of District Chief Shawn Babendure

HOUSTON – The Spring Fire Department announced on Monday the death of District Chief Shawn Babendure.

The fire department tweeted that he’d lost his battle with cancer.

“It is with great sorrow we inform you of the passing of our District Chief Shawn Babendure, who lost his cancer battle today. Please join us in keeping his devoted wife, children & extended family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time,” Chief Scott Seifert is quoted as saying in the tweet.

On the Spring Facebook page, Rhonda Grappi Moore wrote, “Huge loss to humanity, great gains in Heaven! Blessed to have known him. Mighty prayers lifting up his beautiful wife and children!! Kindest and most gentle man I’ve ever met.”

Matthew A. Keith wrote on the same post, “This man was the most kind and compassionate people yall would’ve ever known .God received a good one today!”

Here is a post from 2017 announcing his elevation to district chief:

