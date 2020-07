HOUSTON – A woman was killed Friday during a shooting in west Houston.

The shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. at an apartment near the intersection of Barker Cypress Road and South Park View Drive.

Houston police said officers arrived to find the woman dead.

Investigators said a child was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but wouldn’t elaborate on what injuries the child suffered.

It is not clear if the child and the victim are related

This developing story will be updated.